Demolition begins at Richmond Town Square Mall

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Demolition is underway at the old Richmond Town Square Mall in Richmond Heights.

The mall was sold in 2021.

Once demolition is complete, the new owners plan to start construction on Belle Oaks at Richmond Road, which is a $200 million project that includes mixed-use retail and multi-family residential space. The project is expected to bring about 375,000 square feet of retail space and 800 apartment units to Richmond Heights.

News 5 previewed the development when it was first announced in 2021.