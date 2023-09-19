Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Demolition begins at Richmond Town Square Mall

Mixed-use retail, multi-family development 'Belle Oaks at Richmond' coming in its place
Demolition is underway at the old Richmond Town Square Mall.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 11:50:28-04

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Demolition is underway at the old Richmond Town Square Mall in Richmond Heights.

The mall was sold in 2021.

Once demolition is complete, the new owners plan to start construction on Belle Oaks at Richmond Road, which is a $200 million project that includes mixed-use retail and multi-family residential space. The project is expected to bring about 375,000 square feet of retail space and 800 apartment units to Richmond Heights.

News 5 previewed the development when it was first announced in 2021.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.