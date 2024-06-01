Deputies fatally shoot man who opened fire on them during Ashtabula Co. standoff

Deputies shot and killed a man who opened fire on them during a standoff Friday evening, according to a news release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 7 p.m. at a home in Saybrook Township.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the home for a man threatening his neighbors and their children with a gun.

When deputies arrived, the man walked outside and pointed a gun at them and then went back into the house, the sheriff's office said.

SWAT teams from Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties were called in to respond.

The sheriff's office said deputies tried to negotiate with the man, but he ignored their commands. Several hours into the standoff, the man fired a gun out an open window at the deputies, who returned fire, striking him.

The shooting is being handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

No further information has been released.