Deshaun Watson-backed cheesesteak restaurant opens in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is working his way back from a shoulder surgery he had last season, slated to be good to go for the start of the 2024 season. But as he works through his rehab, he's also dipping into the restaurant industry here in Northeast Ohio.

On Thursday, Watson celebrated the grand opening of a Lefty's Cheesesteak location in University Heights. Watson is a backer of the restaurant, which specializes in cheesesteaks, but offers a variety of sandwiches, loaded fries, sides and other American fare.

Starting in the suburbs of Detroit by founder and CEO Sam Berry, Lefty's Cheesesteak has expanded across Michigan, down in Florida and on Thursday opened its first Ohio location.

Celebrating the event, Watson hosted a Grand Opening event with live music and special guests. Watson met with fans and customers, held giveaways and recorded a live episode of his podcast "QB Unplugged" with his quarterback coach Quincy Avery.

"It's a beautiful thing. It's amazing. People came out and supported. The food has been amazing, people have been enjoying it," Watson said. "Me and Sam met back in 2019 or 2020, around that time, and we've been brothers, business partners ever since. And once I got traded to Cleveland I told him this was one of the first things I wanted to do, is open on in Cleveland so we can give opportunities for jobs but also for people try the food."

Watson said all of the cheesesteaks are good, but his favorite: The South Paw: a cheeesteak with grilled onions, white American cheese, cheese sauce and crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Lefty's Cheesesteak's new location in University Heights is located at 2115 Taylor Road.