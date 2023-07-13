Destination Cleveland launches new light installation reminiscent of holiday lights

CLEVELAND — We told you a few months ago about an effort to make Downtown Cleveland feel safer and more welcoming. It involves a new light installation, which Destination Cleveland flipped on Wednesday night.

Yesterday's preview was at Public Square, but similar lights are also planned for other areas in the city in the future. The lights are similar to what we see during the holidays but would stay on year-round.

According to Destination Cleveland, the lights will create a more welcoming environment and contribute to increased perceptions of safety.

There are plans for light installations at Mall B and along Euclid Avenue from Public Square to Playhouse Square.

