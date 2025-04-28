Diaper Lifeline: 150,000 diapers delivered to Greater Cleveland families in historic donation

A record-breaking delivery rolled into Northeast Ohio—one that could change lives diaper by diaper.

The National Diaper Bank Network and Huggies teamed up to deliver 150,000 diapers to the Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland.

It's a non-profit organization that provides families in need with diapers, feminine products and other basic household necessities. The organization says this donation will allow it to provide 3,000 families with diapers this year.

"Often our families having to make the impossible choice of choosing between buying diapers or purchasing food items, buying diapers or paying their rent each month. This allows them to not only meet their basic needs, but be able to provide other items for their families," said Nakeisha Wells, Executive Director of Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland.

Click hereif you need diapers or other basic household items.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's community resource center on Waterloo Road.