The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is asking for the public's help in identifying a child who was brought into DCFS Friday afternoon.

Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services

DCFS said the child was brought into the office around 4 p.m. by an adult who gave little information.

She is about 3 years old, 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 36 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact 216-696-KIDS (5437).