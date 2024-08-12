Do you want to help oversee Cleveland Police?

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is seeking applications to fill seven openings on the Community Police Commission by December.

The terms for seven of the commission's 13 members will expire at the end of this year.

After the application period ends, applicants will be screened for eligibility and then "rigorously evaluated" with input from community stakeholders to determine the strongest candidates to move forward to interviews.

All candidate interviews will be made available via livestream and recorded.

Recommendations will be made to Mayor Justin Bibb, who will decide on the seven nominees.

The nominees will then be sent to the Mayor's Appointments Committee and City Council for final approval. Candidates will also undergo background checks before being sworn in

as commissioners, according to the city's news release.

“This is critical work, and we want residents who are engaged and genuinely dedicated to improving our entire community,” said Mayor Justin Bibb. “We will employ a fair, transparent process that is informed with community input, and I look forward to seeing a diverse, strong pool of candidates who will build on the progress that both the CPC and the City have made on police oversight.

The CPC was initially created as part of the federal consent decree in 2015.

Its powers were expanded after Cleveland voters passed Issue 24 in November 2021.

The CPC has the final say on police policies, training, and disciplinary decisions.

Applicants are advised to closely review Charter Section 115-5, which provides details about eligibility criteria and the commission's responsibilities.

Selected applicants will serve for four-year terms, which will end in December 2028.

Current commissioners whose terms expired are eligible to reapply.

Applicants must be Cleveland residents.

If you're interested, you have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 to apply.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION

Online: Complete the application on the City’s website.

In-Person: Download and fill out the application form. Once complete, you can submit it via:

Hand-Delivery at City Hall: Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at a drop-off box at the security desk upon entering 601 Lakeside Ave.

NOTE: The deadline to submit using this method is by 4:29 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 .

U.S. Mail: Send a completed application, with the envelope and postmark date on or before Sept. 6, 2024 to:

Attn: Commission Advisory Group

Office of the Mayor, Room 202

Cleveland City Hall

601 Lakeside Avenue Cleveland, Ohio 44114