Do you want to name the zoo's new baby sloth? Of course you do

This adorable baby sloth bear cub was born just days before Christmas, but before she can make her debut, she needs a name!
CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced a bear-y special addition to its family.

The zoo is hosting a "Help Name the Cub" event, giving everyone three different names to vote on.

The options are Kamali, which means perfect Lotus, Sahana, which means patience, and Suhani, which means pleasant.

Each meaning is special to the sloth bears' native habitats.

CLICK HERE:for more information on voting.

