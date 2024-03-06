Donations needed to help Brunswick High School students raise money for blood cancer research

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Sixteen Brunswick High School students need the community’s support so they can impact the lives of those fighting a tough battle.

“It’s the hard work of our team that gives us the confidence that we’ll get there,” said Teddy Bickley.

A group of Brunswick High School students is on a mission to improve the lives of others.

“I think when we hear about cancer sometimes, we think that that’s not something that can happen to me or someone I know and then when you get the opportunity to meet someone, the opportunity to see someone going through that, it feels real,” said Brunswick for a Brighter Future co-candidate Maggie Romano.

Before Romano and her co-candidate Teddy Bickley became involved with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student Visionaries of the Year program, they told News 5 they didn’t know what to expect.

“It was just another thing to do,” said Bickley.

But over time, Romano and Bickley’s passion grew, and ignited a flame; Maggie’s dad, Joe Romano, said it's inspiring to see.

“To see them beyond themself, something that’s selfless, it’s extremely motivating,” said Joe Romano.

“It kind of showed me that I’m actually doing something really special here and it’s not just something to put on my college application. It’s something to be proud,” said Bickley.

Bickley and Romano also say the work they’re doing with 14 of their other peers is impactful, as they band together to raise money for blood cancer research to help the lives of people like their teammate, Mick, who’s battling leukemia.

“It’s been just really inspiring to watch his fight, to watch how he handles it,” said Romano.

To help Mick and others fighting against leukemia and lymphoma, their team, Brunswick for a Brighter Future, is competing with other Northeast Ohio high school students who are involved in the program to raise more than $1 million.

“It’s really exciting to see what a bunch of high schoolers can do when we really put our minds to,” said Romano.

At Brunswick High School, the students hope to collect $75,000 by this Friday, March 8, thanks to support from people like Councilman Joe Delsanter, whose brother fought blood cancer.

“When I have these crusaders here in Brunswick that I have no doubt there’s many more out there, standing up for people like my brother, I do again, I feel hope,” said Delsanter.

You canclick here to donate before this Friday.