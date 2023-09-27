Watch Now
Don’t bug out, but there’s a new invasive insect threatening Ohio

Move over spotted lanternfly, there’s a new invasive bug threatening Ohio’s horticulture industry. The box moth has been spotted in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.
Posted at 12:04 AM, Sep 27, 2023
The box tree moth has been spotted in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the insect poses a threat to boxwood plants, a valuable part of the state's horticulture industry.

If you see a box tree moth or any sign of it, like damage to your boxwood plants, you are asked to report it to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

