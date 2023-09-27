Don’t bug out, but there’s a new invasive insect threatening Ohio

Move over spotted lanternfly. There’s a new invasive bug threatening Ohio’s horticulture industry.

The box tree moth has been spotted in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the insect poses a threat to boxwood plants, a valuable part of the state's horticulture industry.

If you see a box tree moth or any sign of it, like damage to your boxwood plants, you are asked to report it to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.