Don’t miss this new mural in Cleveland

If you’re driving down Detroit Avenue near W. 48th Street, you’ll see a beautiful new mural on the south side of the street, just across from the Garrett Morgan School of Engineering and Innovation.

Wednesday afternoon was the official dedication of the colorful addition to the streetscape.

Students helped create the vibrant painting. It is a partnership with CITYarts, Inc., in collaboration with local artist Isaiah Starbeing Williams, who worked with the Garrett Morgan students to make the vision come alive.

This is the fifth Peace Wall in the 50 States of Peace Initiative, designed to serve as a symbol of unity.

CITYarts brings youth voices to the forefront to help build bridges of understanding and inspire peace in their communities.

The students were proud of their work and design, and excited to share it with the public to enjoy.

Organizers say the project is supported by Laird Technologies, Benjamin Moore and Paint CLE, and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.