Don't panic: Cleveland Water says the yellow water some are posting about on social media is safe to drink

CLEVELAND — If you've noticed that your water is yellow and are wondering if it's safe to drink, you're not alone.

Many have taken to social media pages in the western suburbs asking about discolored water.

According to Cleveland Water, the yellow tint is due to high oxygen in the lake, which caused excess minerals to dissolve in the water going into the Crown Treatment Plant in Westlake.

Though visually off-putting, officials say the water is still safe to drink.

"While unsightly, there are no health concerns or drinking water advisories. Water is safe to use as normal," Cleveland Water said in a statement.

The issue is expexted to clear up soon, as adjustments have been made to the treatment method.

"While the water is clear leaving our plant, some remnants can still be found in our distribution system. We are working to resolve the discoloration as quickly as possible," said Cleveland Water. "Crews are flushing hydrants throughout the affected area in an effort to remove the remaining amount."