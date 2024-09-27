Dover Intermediate School and Lee Burneson Middle School on lockout for nearby police activity

Two schools in Westlake are currently on a precautionary lockout for police activity in the area, but there is no immediate threat.

Dover Intermediate School and Lee Burneson Middle School, both located in the 2200 block of Dover Center Road, have had their exterior doors secured.

"There is no immediate threat to the school, and all students and staff are safe. We are closely coordinating with law enforcement and will remain in lockout until their situation is resolved," school officials said in a message to families.

Students and staff are continuing normal activities while the lockout is in effect.

"We will keep you informed as the situation evolves. In the meantime, we ask that you avoid coming to the school to ensure that all safety protocols remain effective," school officials said.

The City of Westlake released a statement saying police were searching for a shoplifter, adding, "You will see increased police activity on and around Bassett Rd/Dover Center and the Dover schools."

The city said there is no threat to the public.

"We just want to assure that no unauthorized person is able to enter a school due to the proximity of the incident," the city said in its statement. "We anticipate that schools WILL dismiss at normal times. Increased officers will be present for school dismissals."