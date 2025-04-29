Downtown Cleveland Inc. expands smart camera initiative to enhance safety in downtown areas

CLEVELAND — Four state-of-the-art cameras are up and running at North Coast Harbor. The cameras mark the latest effort to increase safety in Cleveland.

Last October, Rosa, a remote observation security agent, moved into Public Square. Equipped with AI technology, Rosa never blinks and can issue verbal warnings to deter criminal activity in real time. The high-tech cameras then expanded to Playhouse Square, and just days ago, the smart cameras moved into North Coast Harbor.

“We saw great results on Public Square and almost immediate positive feedback on enhanced sense of safety there, and since then we’ve expanded, “ said Michael Deemer, President & CEO of Downtown Cleveland Inc.

Thousands of people visit the North Coast Harbor area every year because of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Great Lakes Science Center, and Huntington Bank Field.

“I think it’s awesome, “ said Kim Sabo, who works in the area.

Developed by Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), these cameras are linked to Cleveland’s Real-Time Crime Center but are also monitored by Downtown Cleveland Inc. ambassadors in their headquarters from 7 a.m. until midnight.

There are more than a dozen high-tech cameras around Cleveland, and more are expected.

“We are in dialogue with property owners across downtown to continue to expand the system,” said Deemer.