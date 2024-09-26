Downtown getting the Nashville treatment with new honky-tonk opening on East 4th Street

CLEVELAND — The efforts to revive Downtown and drive more people to the area are reaching a new level. A group of entrepreneurs are working to bring Nashville's heat and southern vibes straight to Cleveland.

They're opening a honky-tonk in the heart of East 4th Street this spring called "Jolene's Honky Tonk."

The folks behind it, including Guardian's beloved long-time manager Terry Francona, want this to be your destination.

And their fellow business owners are eager for the runoff.

"If you think Nashville, you think of Jolene's," Katie Uminski, operating partner at Jolene's Honk Tonk, said.

Get ready to saddle up, Cleveland!

This go around—you won't have to fly out of Cleveland Hopkins or drive eight-plus hours to Nashville.

The spirit of the music city is coming to Downtown's picturesque East 4th.

"You think of this lit-up street. All the people out. All the cool bars. And that's the vibe we wanna bring," Uminski said.

Now that Greenhouse Tavern is long gone, Jolene's Honky Tonk is moving into the multi-level space with a rooftop bar.

"Definitely want them to look directly at Jolene's, where we will have big vibrant neons. We're gonna have a horse trailer out front," Uminski said.

Uminski is an operating partner of the space.

She says Jolene's will cater to the Browns, Guardians, Monsters and Cavs fans pre and post-game and major events in town.

It will be open year-round.

They plan to serve up plenty of country-themed cocktails, drinks, and a fried chicken concept on the lower floor.

And while there are a couple of country bars in Northeast Ohio—Uminski says there are none that will be quite like this.

"Think family-friendly and then at night honky-tonk. It's the energy here," Uminski said.

Live music, bands, and DJs will complement the area and play near the House of Blues and Hilarities.

Sam Klima runs the showroom at Hilarities and works with Zac Breitbach inside the comedy club.

They welcome the foot traffic and potential runoff from a new, vibrant space.

It's critical after Downtown still works to regain its footing from the pandemic.

"It's great when this street is full of businesses and full of people. It's fantastic. The more the merrier," Klima said.

"I think any new business is good. I think it's good that people wanna try and open new restaurants and bars and businesses in Downtown," Breitbach.

Uminski says destination bachelor and bachelorette parties have sent folks fleeing to "Nash-Vegas."

Jolene's, she says, has the power to keep folks in town and encourage visitors to make it their destination as well.

"Anybody coming from out of town for Bachelorette parties to Cleveland. We wanna be here for them as well," Uminski said.

Francona and his partners at Hangry Brands are taking the reins on the project.

Uminski says his passion and Cleveland's grit can lead Downtown into a new era.

"We've often heard hospitality is dying due to COVID, due to 2020 and whatnot. I'm looking at it as the complete opposite. Let's revamp it. Let's rework it," Uminski said.

And as for the name of the spot and WHO is Jolene?

"She is a Cleveland cowgirl. She has grit. She's tough. And she doesn't take anything from anyone. And that's exactly what Cleveland is about," Uminski said.

The goal is to have Jolene's Honky Tonk open by April 1 ahead of the Cleveland Guardians home opener on April 8.

They will begin hiring on Jan. 1. for several bartender and hospitality-related positions.