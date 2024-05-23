Doylestown teen heads to National Spelling Bee, just like his older brother did last year

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — Could exceptional spelling skills be genetic?

That’s the question many are asking about the Yeager family, as their second son, Zachary, prepares to compete in the 96th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

As he wraps up his school year, his nerves are steady, but he anticipates they might intensify on the big day.

"I’m excited to go because I’ve been there and it’s really fun, but I’m actually a bit nervous for when I actually get on the stage,” Zachary said.

This will be Zachary’s second trip to D.C. for the event but his first time competing. Last year, he accompanied his older brother Andrew, who took the stage.

“There were a lot of fun activities that we could get to do. And it was kind of almost inspiring to see him up there on the stage,” Zachary said.

Andrew is supportive of his younger brother taking the stage this year.

“I joked that he owed me a trip to D.C. because I took him when I went. I was hoping he’d win so I’d get to go back,” Andrew said.

The Yeager family has a history of excelling in spelling. Zachary’s teachers were not surprised to learn he’d be heading to the national competition.

“Zach is a model student. He’s somebody who comes in every day with his signature little smirk. He always works extremely, extremely hard,” Zach's teacher, Brady Jones, said.

Derek Yeager, Zachary’s father, also participated in spelling bees during his youth. While the oldest Yeager son is now in college, he too came close but never made it to the national stage.

When asked about the family secret to spelling success, Derek Yeager suggested, “I really think it comes down to reading and just having the desire to put in the work.”

Zachary spends up to two hours a night studying words and definitions in addition to his regular school workload. His goal is clear.

“The goal is to not get out on the first day, which is Tuesday [and] make it to Wednesday. So beating my brother,” Zachary said.

Andrew doesn’t seem to mind his brother’s ambitions.

“Well, I’m happy I get to actually go to D.C. and not be stressed with spelling and just get to chill out,” Andrew said.

