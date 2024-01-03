Dozens line up outside Fairview Park Target for new Stanley cups

Love is already in the air for Valentine's Day.

A line of shoppers waited outside of the Fairview Park Target Wednesday morning to get a brand new pink or red Stanley cup, yes, the water bottle.

Some shoppers lined up outside of the store at 4:30 a.m.

The new Valentine's Day tumblers are a limited edition release from Target, and they have quickly garnered quite the following.

If you're interested in getting one, you might want to act quickly.