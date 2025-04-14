Dragons are coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

They may not breathe fire, but these dragons are sure to heat things up at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Part of the zoo is transforming into Dragons Landing with more than 20 animatronic creatures to check out. You can expect to see dragons of all sizes including some that are 30 feet tall and 15 feet long.

To walk through Dragons Landing, it'll cost an extra $3 for zoo members and $4 for non-members.

This roaring experience starts on May 2.

CLICK HERE:for more information on Dragons Landing.