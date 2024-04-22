Driver loses control, crashes into Akron church cemetery, damages dozens of headstones

St. Bernard Catholic Church in Akron will host a cemetery cleanup next week after a driver lost control and struck a power line pole, causing their vehicle to flip over, crash through a fence and roll through the cemetery.

According to the church, the driver wasn't injured and was up walking around after the crash. Around 30 tombstones were damaged, though.

Akron Police responded to the scene and secured the area, ensuring the cemetery and crash site were safe for passersby. Catholic Cemeteries of Cleveland and the Diocese are working with the church to have the tombstones fixed.

The church plans to hold a cemetery cleanup event at 9:30 a.m. on April 27.