Drone pilot captures video of firefighters rescuing horse from pool in Dover

A pretty normal guideline at swimming pools is no horsing around.

A man in Dover told News 5 that he was drinking coffee and relaxing Sunday morning before sunrise and started up his drone for a practice flight.

That's when he spotted first responders at his neighbor's house, but they were handling an emergency most of us have never seen— they were rescuing a horse from a pool.

The man says his neighbor doesn't have horses, and he has no idea where the animal came from.

But, from the video, it looks like authorities were able to safely get the horse out.