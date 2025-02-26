Hundreds of Oxy pills, tens of thousands in cash seized in Lake County bust

Watch Now
Lake County Narcotics Agents discovered drugs, money and a gun in a Willoughby Hills apartment on Tuesday afternoon.
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Lake County Narcotics Agents discovered drugs, money and a gun in a Willoughby Hills apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

While executing a search warrant, Lake Couty Narcotics Agents found a loaded gun, $44,000 in cash, and 700 Oxycodone pills.

“For real Oxycodone, for us, that’s an unusual seizure here in Lake County, “ said Pat Hengst, director of Lake County Narcotics Agency.

Agents arrested a 41-year-old Willoughby Hills man.

Hengst said he has a long criminal record for both drug and weapons charges.

“Based on what we’ve learned through the investigation, we think he has a pretty significant source of supply and he’s distributing those pills here in western Lake County and eastern Cuyahoga County,” added Hengst.

The man was booked into the Lake County Jail on felony drug and weapons charges.

Additional criminal counts are expected to be presented to the Lake County Grand Jury.

