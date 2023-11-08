Duck Tape’s Avon Heritage Festival not sticking around

After 20 years, Duck Brands announced that the annual Avon Heritage Festival will not return in 2024, and the festival’s committee will be dissolved.

“Through our long term collaboration with Shurtape Technologies, LLC and with the support received from the City of Avon we planned an event that grew bigger and bigger each year and provided many memorable moments to all who attended,” festival organizers stated in a Facebook post. “Your contribution to the festival being a success has been greatly appreciated.”

The planning committee, made up of local volunteers, decided to step down from organizing the event and dissolve, leading to the decision to end the festival this year, representatives said.

The summer festival featured larger-than-life duck tape sculptures, a parade, pony rides, inflatables for all ages, live entertainment and local food vendors. The 2023 festival also featured a performance by British rock singer John Waite.

“Thank you to everyone that has been part of this amazing ride with us,” the festival’s committee stated. “We hope everyone who has participated in any part of the last 20 years of this festival enjoyed it as much, if not more, than we did!”

Watch our 2020 "Buckeye Built" segment on the history of Duck Brand Tape and the festival below:



