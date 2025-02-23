Watch Now
Eagle recognition dinner celebrates new scouts in Lake County

Posted

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A celebration of hard work in scouting was held for new Eagle Scouts Saturday evening at the Croatian Lodge Grand Ballroom in Eastlake.

The event organizers said 350 family, friends, scouts, and scoutmasters gathered to celebrate the new Eagle Scouts.

This year, Rich Hronek said 175 Eagle Scouts were recognized, which is about 4% of all the young men and women involved in the organization.

Dr. Paul Vanek and Marc Ryan, CEO of Lake Erie Council, spoke at the event.

Dr. Paul Vanek and Marc Ryan CEO of Lake Erie Council

The Eagle Award is the highest recognition for those in Scouting.

The service projects benefit many communities and organizations and account for more than 23,000 hours of community service each year. Several Eagle Scouts were awarded scholarships Saturday night.

