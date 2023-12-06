East Cleveland mayor not recalled, again

For the second time, voters in East Cleveland have decided not to recall Mayor Brandon King.

According to the results, 70% of voters voted no and 30% voted yes to recalling King.

The margin was much larger this time around.

The last time voters hit the polls to decide whether or not to recall King, only 19 votes were separating yes and no.

Around 1,000 voters came to the polls for this recall, which is the same amount who voted in the 2016 election.