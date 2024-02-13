East Palestine elementary school closed for rest of week after fire

The elementary school in East Palestine will be closed for the rest of the week after a fire.

According to the district, there was a small fire on Monday afternoon in the second-floor mechanical closet near the kindergarten wing.

The district has decided to close the school for the rest of the week to have the area professionally cleaned and inspected.

Parent-teacher conferences that are scheduled for Thursday will still take place but will be moved to the high school.

The fire comes days before President Joe Biden will visit the city more than one year after the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

On Feb. 16, Biden will come to East Palestine to discuss how the administration is working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable.

