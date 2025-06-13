Eastlake officers involved in multi-vehicle crash while responding to shooting

EASTLAKE — One person was injured at Sherwin Shooting Sports, and a multi-vehicle accident involving two Eastlake Police officers responding and two civilians took place in Eastlake Thursday evening, according to the Eastlake Police Department.

Just after 7 p.m., Eastlake PD responded to the 33000 block of Vine Street for a report of a shooting with one person injured. Police said the shooting was accidental, and that the person who accidentally discharged the weapon and the victim were both employees.

Police said officers administered first aid, and the victim was taken to UH Lake West by the Eastlake Fire Department.

Due to the nature of the report, all units responded to the incident, according to the police.

While responding to the incident, a five-car accident involving two Eastlake officers and two civilians took place at the intersection of State Route 91 and Glen Drive, police said.

News 5 was on the scene and could see a white car flipped on its side with the roof cut out. In front of the car was a wrecked cruiser, and beside it was another white car smashed between the cruiser and a dark grey van.

Jeff Cook Eastlake multi-vehicle crash

The two civilians were taken to UH Lake West and Hillcrest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two officers were also transported to UH Lake West with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to Eastlake PD, both incidents are under investigation, and additional information is pending.