Elderly woman dead after fatal house fire in Forest Hills neighborhood

An elderly woman is dead after a house fire turned fatal Tuesday evening.
According to the Cleveland Fire Department, they were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Paxton Road shortly after 5 p.m. for a fire.
Crews arrived at the scene to find smoke and fire coming from the house. The elderly woman, who was bound to a wheelchair, was found dead on the first floor upon arrival, the fire department said.
A man escaped the home and was transported to the MetroHealth hospital, his condition is unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information has been provided.
