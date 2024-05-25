Watch Now
Elyria Fire rescues man who jumped into river during foot chase

Posted at 4:39 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 16:39:43-04

Elyria firefighters rescued a man who had jumped into the Black River, according to the fire chief.

Around 4 a.m., the man jumped into the river during a foot chase, authorities said.

He was able to pull himself out of the water and into a narrow crevice directly beneath the Lake Avenue Bridge, authorities said.

Elyria Police launched their drone and was able to locate the man, authorities said. Elyria Fire used a rope system to pull him to safety.

The man suffered a leg injury and was transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

