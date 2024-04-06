Watch Now
Elyria man arrested for brandishing gun at Crocker Park movie theater

Westlake Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Elyria on Thursday for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the Regal Cinemas at Crocker Park.

According to authorities, "Witnesses said that patrons were running out of the theater due to the threatening man."

An initial investigation indicates that several people got into an argument after watching the Godzilla X Kong film, and the man "further escalated" the situation by pulling out a gun and threatening patrons.

Despite the man's efforts to alter his appearance by changing his clothes and then dumping the gun in a trash can, officers were able to locate him in a nearby parking lot.

Authorities said the firearm that was recovered was a "ghost gun," meaning that the serial numbers had been removed.

The man has been charged with aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence.

