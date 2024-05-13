Watch Now
Elyria police investigating fatal crash involving ambulance, pedestrian

Posted at 4:37 PM, May 13, 2024
The Elyria Police Department said that officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a LifeCare Ambulance on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, it happened just after 3 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue.

Specific details surrounding what happened weren't released.

Elyria police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the Sgt. Aaron Varga at 440-326-1308 or email varga@cityofelyria.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting TIPELYRIA and the tip to 84741.

