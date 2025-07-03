Emergency vet visits surge on the 4th of July. Here's how to protect your pups.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Fourth of July holiday is a celebratory time for so many of us.

But for our four-legged friends—it can be highly dangerous and stressful.

In fact, some local veterinarians say it's hands down the busiest day of the year in their emergency department.

They're inundated with calls and visits due to medical emergencies, coupled with pets getting out and running away due to fireworks.

Local vets say we need to keep our pets out of harm's way.

The simplest steps and preventative measures could save you a trip to the local animal hospital or shelter.

Cane Corso "Vito" truly is Debbie Bartolozzi's best friend.

He loves long walks, but he absolutely hates fireworks and the heat.

"Seems like this last year—I don't know if it's with age, he's getting more sensitive to the sound,"

Bartolozzi of Cleveland said.

With the Fourth of July weekend here, Bartolozzi is doing everything she can to distract Vito while he's indoors at her home.

"Maybe turn the TV up a little louder, or put some music on so he won't hear what's going on," Bartolozzi said.

Dr. Katie Kelley, a veterinarian with the Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital Cleveland East Location, says Vito is not alone in his disdain for the celebratory sights and sounds of the holiday.

"We see a lot of traumas this time of year too. With fireworks—sometimes dogs get frantic. They might run away—even cats as well," Kelley said.

In fact, she says the extended holiday weekend, coupled with the heat, makes for the busiest time of the year in their practice.

As they're preparing for the surge in patients, she says pet owners should be proactive.

Contact your vet about prescription medications, as over-the-counter supplements don't necessarily work.

She says creating a secure home setup is essential.

"(In the practice) There are a lot of different medications we can use. Anti-anxiety meds, sedatives to make them nice and sleepy so they can sleep through fireworks without the stress. Also, close all the windows, so they can't hear anything. Close the blinds. Put on some white noise. Put on the TVS," Kelley said.

And while we love to indulge in Fourth of July cookouts and picnics, Kelley says it's a critical time to monitor what your dog is eating.

Chocolate is a clear, obvious no-no. But there are so many more toxic foods.

"Grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure in dogs. Onions are a problem too. But a dog would have to consume a lot of them. And for whatever reason—dogs love to steal corn cobs. They'll take them out of the trash can, take them off your plate. Their body cannot digest the corn cobs themselves. We are talking intestinal blockage. So, we then have to give them a medication to get that out of their system ASAP," Kelley said.

Kelley says distractions are bound to happen, but what's the most common emergency?

"Number one thing that all pet owners should look out for? Heat stroke is the most common thing we see this time of year," Kelley said.

Squishy-faced breeds like Frenchies, Bulldogs and Pugs can't regulate their body temperature due to not having sweat glands. So, they pant it out.

She says bigger dogs struggle too.

Whatever the breed may be, Kelley says to focus on their breathing patterns and pay close attention to a change in their skin color in the rising temperatures.

"Noisy panting. So, if you start to hear a kind of like a uhh-uhhh. That's a sign they're getting some swelling in the airway. Look at their gums, inside of their ear, whites of their eyes. If those are starting to look brick red, they're in distress," Kelley said.

Kelley says heat stroke can happen fast in pets.

A few weeks ago, a dog came into their emergency department with a 109-degree temperature.

That's when organ failure occurs.

Kelley says this is also the time of year, it's vital to always have a collar with a registration.

Consider microchipping your pets in case they get out and get lost.

In extreme heat, limit walks and outdoor exposure as well.

As for treating heat-related illnesses before heading to the emergency department, Kelley recommends the following:

-Get your dog inside your home with the air conditioning or fan running.

-Give them some cold water.

-Don't force water on the pet, though, because that could cause respiratory distress and block their airway.

-You can also run a towel under room temp water, and gently ring it out over the dog while rubbing it into their fur/skin.

-This will help evaporate some of that heat.

