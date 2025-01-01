End of the line: Melt Bar and Grilled closing its last restaurant

Melt Bar and Grilled owner Matt Fish announced on Instagram that he has "made the difficult decision to permanently close Melt Bar and Grilled."

"This decision was not made lightly or without years of incredible effort and stress," Fish said in a New Year's Day post. "The process to save Melt Bar and Grilled starting in 2020."

He continued, "The world and restaurant/service industry changed drastically during the pandemic. Hundreds of difficult decisions and countless efforts were made to put the company in a position to survive and thrive.

"Unfortunately, these determined efforts were not enough to save the company."

This follows years of the chain's restaurants closing across Ohio.

Melt Bar and Grilled filed for bankruptcy in June 2024, hoping to slash its debt. Fish reorganized the company, eliminating expenses and reducing staff to give Melt "a fighting chance."

The last remaining location—the original one in Lakewood—temporarily closed to undergo renovations and rework its menu.

"The financial burden of bankruptcy, combined with the lack of robust sales have proved to be completely devastating," Fish wrote.

Fish started the company nearly twenty years ago, and the restaurant grew from humble beginnings into a very successful business.

Even though things eventually took a turn for the worse, Fish said he has no regrets.

"I accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish and much more with Melt Bar and Grilled," he wrote in the post.

At its peak, Melt had more than a dozen locations across Ohio.