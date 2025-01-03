Enjoy the 'parfect' day of golf at Birdietown Mini Golf & Lounge

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Birdietown Mini Golf & Lounge is celebrating the opening of its establishment in Lakewood with 18 holes of mini golf as well as a full bar and restaurant.

“There’s really nothing like this around, so it was good,” Kyle Smiths said.

Since it’s too cold and gloomy to enjoy the parfect day for golf, Birdietown Mini Golf & Lounge in Lakewood has customers like Kyle and Janet Smith feeling like it’s on par for greatness.

“It’s nice to have indoor places to go,” said Janet. “Food and drink and everything included with the entertainment, it’s always a good thing.”

Even Co-owner Erin Frazee agrees, telling News 5 that Birdietown is different from anything you’ve seen in Northeast Ohio. It offers 18 holes of mini golf and a full bar and restaurant.

“We just really thought that Cleveland could use a space like this where, especially in the winter, we have a long winter [and] we want people to come in and get out of their houses and enjoy each other,” Erin said.

Welcoming customers in for the businesses’ soft grand opening on Thursday, Owner Tim Frazee said this dream has been in the making for about two years.

“The name came to be because we’re in Bird Town in Lakewood and Birdie is obviously a score in golf, so just a play on those two things together,” Tim said.

Tim said they did encounter some setbacks, but they remained persistent, which gives them hope for the future even while some owners struggle to make ends meet.

“It’s something new. It’s something fresh, right? Gives you something to do,” said Tim. “There’s nothing else like this in Cleveland.”

Reservations for Birdietown’s official grand opening this Saturday are already booked, so if you’re looking to join the fun, make sure you plan ahead.