Entrepreneurship workshop helps Eastside Cleveland business owners thrive

CLEVELAND — Dorian Porter is always on the go; he owns a mobile barber shop called Dumpy Cutz.

“When I bought this bus, it was 14 seats all the way to the back; this was a Salvation Army bus,” Porter said.

Porter has been chopping on the go for about two years now; it took some work to get here.

“This is something you just have to be consistent on; you have to really stand on it if it’s something you really want to do, I gave up three times when I built this bus; you’re going to hit a lot of brick walls,” Porter said.

To get past the walls, Porter joined the Famicos Entrepreneurship Workshop, it is a four-part series aimed to help small businesses in Hough, Glenville and Superior neighborhoods take off, Larese Purnell teaches the workshop.

“As a small business owner, I feel like every day there is a lesson in it and even as I teach, I get to learn from the students what they’re going through,” Purnell said.

The workshop turned Purnell into a mentor to Porter.

“It’s not just about them providing the tools, but it’s about the possible mentorship, and it’s often good to hear stories they’ve been through, some wins and losses, so you can hear from people who have had the experience,” Purnell said.

“I got into that entrepreneurship class. I wanted to learn about as much I could from Larese,” Porter said.