EPA investigates oil spill in Little Cuyahoga River

The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating an oil spill in the Little Cuyahoga River in Akron.

Around 4:40 p.m., according to the City of Akron, the Akron Fire Department received a call to the intersection of East Market and Massilon Road to investigate a report of unknown oil in the river.

A hazmat team arrived at the scene to contain the spill, and the EPA and other fire department officials were also called to assess the incident.

As of noon, crews were still on the scene.

The source of the spill is unknown at this time.