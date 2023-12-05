Erie County Health Department says to take preventive measures against COVID amid rise in cases and deaths

According to the Erie County Health Department, COVID-19 cases have doubled in Erie County from October to November.

The increase in cases during this holiday season has led to increased hospitalizations and deaths. During the month of November, five deaths were attributed to COVID, the health department said.

The health department says that Erie County has not had more than 1-2 deaths per month since February 2023.

With cases on the rise, the health department has issued a health alert to remind the public to be cautious and to take prevention measures to avoid getting sick.

Erie County Health Department Health Alert

Prevention

Masks and vaccinations have been the main prevention measures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that have led to significant decrease in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. An individual should consider wearing a mask based on their perceived level of risk for infection, their recent activities, and their potential for developing severe disease. CDC recommends that all individuals aged 5 years and older should receive 1 dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against serious illness from COVID-19. Other prevention measures to combat the virus include social distancing when possible, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and avoiding contact with people who are ill.



Current Guidelines

Current guidelines for managing COVID-19 infection state that an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 5 days from symptom onset (with symptom onset considered day 0). Following release from isolation, masking is recommended to occur on days 6-10 to reduce any potential spread to others. An individual that is exposed to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, is recommended to mask for 10 days from last known exposure.



Treatment

Effective treatments are now widely available for individuals that have COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing severe illness. Contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible. Treatment must be started within a few days after first developing symptoms to be effective.