Euclid apartment tenants living in fear after repeated vehicle vandalism

EUCLID, Ohio — Lue Graham is a 28-year Army veteran who has had to deal with repeated vandalism to his prized 2011 Cadillac SRX while it was parked at the Indian Hills apartment complex in Euclid.

Graham showed News 5 his repair receipts after all four tires were slashed with a knife, and the SUV body side panels were marred with multiple scratches back in November. The repairs totaled more than $1,100, with Graham paying out some $600 in insurance deductibles.

“I cried like a baby, it pierced my heart," Graham said. “I love that vehicle the same as I loved my mother when she was living.”

But then, a week later, Graham's Cadillac was vandalized again, and all four new tires were destroyed.

Graham told News 5 that other tenants reported similar vehicle vandalism over the past three weeks to both apartment management, security and the Euclid police department, but said apartment leadership has so far offered little support.

“I put three new tires on it, and I drove it home, I had it about a week and then they punctured all four tires again," Graham said. “Management hasn’t called me and said nothing, Mr. Graham what can we do or nothing, it just hurts you to the core.”

Graham said he made multiple calls to the complex main office and property security but didn't get any information on the status of parking lot patrols or the investigation into catching the vandals.

“They got cameras here, I don’t know if they’re working or not, nobody said anything about going to the cameras and checking them out," Graham said. “When you call you go to voicemail and prompt one and prompt two, and every time you go to prompt one you can’t get nobody.”

Fellow tenant Tracy P., who was too afraid to release her last name, told News 5 she, too, is a vandalism victim and hopes the apartment complex will take additional parking lot security measures.

“I woke up in the morning and discovered that I had a flat tire, my front right passenger side," Tracy said. "And if you had cameras I think that would deter the problem as well being able to catch the person."

News 5 contacted Indian Hills management and a member of its security team by phone about this situation, but we're still waiting for a statement concerning ongoing security measures. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Euclid police department at 216-731-1234.

Meanwhile, Graham is concerned his insurance company could drop his coverage because of the two vandalism claims and said he's taking some security measures of his own.

“Last time when they cut the first four tires, the insurance company took care of me, and this time I don’t know what’s going on," Graham said. “I just put some bullets in my .38 today, a military man don’t go without some stuff."

News 5 will follow through on this developing story.