Euclid Police investigating homicide on Sidney Drive

Posted at 10:36 AM, Nov 13, 2023
The Euclid Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Sidney Drive early Monday morning.

According to authorities, it happened around 2 a.m. in the 27100 block of Sidney Driver.

Officers responded to the scene and an unresponsive man who had been shot. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities haven't released the man's name or any other details about the investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact detectives at 216-289-8505.

