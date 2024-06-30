Watch Now
Euclid police pursuit ends with car crash in Cleveland, witness says

What appears to be a pursuit with Euclid police Saturday ended with a car crash.
An East Cleveland man's car was struck Saturday after he said that a vehicle fleeing from Euclid police rear-ended him at a stop sign in Cleveland.

It happened near Prentice Court by Lucknow Avenue and East 152nd Street in Cleveland.

Ed Smith said he was at a stop sign when he was hit by another car that he saw Euclid police chasing.

Smith's wife had to go to the hospital; her condition is unknown.

Details are scarce right now, and we've reached out to Euclid police for more information.

