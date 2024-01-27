Extra Butter is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Extra Butter:

Extra Butter is a Flemish Giant rabbit (also known as the Gentle Giant) and is one of the largest breeds of domestic pet rabbits. Adults typically weigh between 15–20 pounds and can reach around 2.5–4 feet in length when they fully stretch out. She is almost 7 months and is a sweet lady!

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Extra Butter and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.