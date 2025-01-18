Fairfax Market celebrates 1 year in the community

CLEVELAND — Celebrating the one-year anniversary of a grocery store may not be a big accomplishment in some communities, but for the Fairfax community, it is a sign of progress.

Store Director Alan Jordan says the feedback from the community has been overwhelming. Fairfax Market opened their doors on Jan. 16, 2024, providing the area with a lifestyle change.



“It’s a better place for us to shop for healthier foods instead of going to other stores where you don't know whether this is fresh or how long the potatoes have been sitting in the back, “said resident Capathia Williams.

For years, neighbors have advocated for a grocery store in the area, growing tired of struggling with limited access to healthy and affordable food.



“The Fairfax community hasn't had a grocery store since the 70’s. So, to be able to come in where a community hasn't had a lot of great healthy fresh fruit options and offer fresh local products and at a value is fantastic,” said Jordan.

Fairfax Market is the only full-service grocery store within a mile, customized to feed a neighborhood considered a food desert. Most neighbors were forced to shop at local convenience stores.

Can community markets help address Cleveland's food deserts?

RELATED: Can community markets help address Cleveland's food deserts?

“We were shopping at grocery stores that were not qualified to be grocery stores. They had bad meat that would smell when you walk in the door. So, it's good to have somewhere you can buy good food and have healthy choices,” Williams said.



The new market has also inspired and helped some community members change their eating habits, giving them a chance to live a healthier life.

“I just made a healthy lifestyle change, I was 279 pounds and I’m under 225 now. And this is where I come to shop to get my healthy food, and it has truly made a difference in my life,” said Williams.

Fairfax Market hosted a meet-the-makers event to celebrate the one-year anniversary with 16 local vendors who sell their products in the store. Like baker Lydia Celene Carter, the owner of Celine’s confections.



“My business has expanded as a result of working with the team here. They are amazing, and they look out for me and local businesses,” said Carter.

Shoppers were also able to participate in family-free activities and sign up for a chance to win a $100 Fairfax Market gift card.

People hope the new Fairfax Market will serve as a model for other communities that struggle with limited access to affordable fresh food.

