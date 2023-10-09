Fake spiderweb decorations pose threat to wildlife

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio Bird Sanctuary in Mansfield is warning about a certain Halloween decoration that could be dangerous to wildlife.

The organization posted on Facebookthat fake spiderwebs outside pose a threat to small animals like birds and squirrels because they could become entangled in the webbing.

News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Julie Schwartz, the executive director of the Ohio Bird Sanctuary in Mansfield, about what to do if you find an animal trapped in a fake spiderweb.

Schwartz said if the trapped animal is alive, it should be taken to a certified wildlife rehabilitation center to be checked out.

She suggested placing fake spiderwebs on your home rather than in trees or bushes to reduce the risk to wildlife.

