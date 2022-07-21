Family of 13-year-old old killed in police chase demands $20 million from city

CLEVELAND — Attorneys for the family of a 13-year old hit and killed by a stolen SUV being chased by Cleveland police have demanded $20 million from the the city to settle a civil lawsuit filed in Tamia Chappman's death.

Chappman was walking home with classmates in East Cleveland on December 20, 2019 when investigators say a stolen SUV chased by Cleveland police hit another car, then traveled onto a sidewalk where it hit Chappman and another girl.

Chappman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cleveland police said the SUV officers were chasing was stolen at gunpoint during a carjacking on the city's west side.

"This is a real big loss to us," said Tamia's mother Sherrie Chappman at a news conference Thursday. "I'm very torn up right now and I'm very distraught."

On Thursday, attorneys for Chappman's family called the pursuit reckless and in violation of police policy.

"There's no dispute these suspects, these criminals, were running red lights, running stop signs, wsa showing a blatant disregard, traveling through the city of Cleveland, and the city of East Cleveland going 60 to 80 to 90 miles an hour," said attorney Shean Williams of the Cochran Firm. "That's a blatant disregard for safety and yet no pursuit was terminated."

A Cleveland police investigation into the pursuit found only minor violations of policy. Following the findings, attorneys for the Chappman family attacked. They called the city's investigation "incomplete" and a "cover-up."

"They were trying to make sure this was a foregone conclusion of what happened," said Williams. "They had a plan to absolve these officers of this way before it happened."

Along with the $20 million settlement demand, attorneys said it's time for city leaders to accept responsibility and make changes to policies and training within the department.

After other controversial killings and years under a federal consent decree aimed at improving policing in the city, attorneys believe Cleveland has to get it right this time.

"Tamia made a promise to her mother that she was going to change the world," said Williams. "She's not here to do that, but what we want this litigation to do is that."

Williams said the settlement demands gives city leaders 30 days to act. If a deal can't be reached, attorneys said they're prepared to take the case to trial and ask for more money.

A city spokesperson said Thursday she could not comment on pending legal matters.

The driver of the SUV police said hit and killed Chappman is serving 26 to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery, involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

