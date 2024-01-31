Family of driver killed in fiery tanker crash shares their heartbreak, memories

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The family of a truck operator killed in a fiery crash in Macedonia over the weekend says he was an experienced driver and a dedicated family man.

Jason Stevens, 31, died Saturday morning when his tanker lost control while he entered I-271 from State Route 8. Investigators said the vehicle crashed over the interstate bridge and burst into flames on the pavement below.

His family told News 5 they heard about the crash before they confirmed who was involved.

“The events leading up to us finding out, it was always - ‘probably that that was him.’ But when they said the words, I didn’t believe it,” said Jason’s wife Katie Stevens.

His mother, Dee Stevens, added, “It’s not real. I’m just lost."

Recalling memories of Jason, who grew up in Western Pennsylvania and most recently lived in Ashtabula, has brought much-needed levity to his family.

“He was literally always making you laugh, always a jokester. If you were sad, he would put a smile on your face,” said cousin Crystal Woolstrum.

Tuesday, smiling photos with family and friends plastered several poster boards on a relative’s table.

“He had a huge friends group. And they all just love him,” said Woolstrum.

Katie Stevens added, “He’s funny and he’s caring. He definitely got me out of my comfort zone. He loved new foods.”

She said the couple was engaged within six months of dating, and they got married in 2018. It was the same year Jason began a career as a truck driver.

“He liked the driving. He would always say, ‘I’m a professional driver,’” Katie laughed.

His mother recalled, “He would scare me to death when he was driving — ‘Mom, it’s OK, I’m a professional driver.’ OK, whatever.”

Jokes aside, the family said Jason took his job seriously. Several years ago, he achieved a hazmat endorsement and landed a role transporting hazardous material. It involved local delivery routes that allowed him to be home daily for his favorite job: fatherhood.

“Other people, they want to be doctors or lawyers. And he said all he wanted to do was be a dad,” Katie said.

The couple’s daughter, Amelia, will turn 2 in April. Katie said she can’t help but think about the toddler’s future.

“She’s going to go to school and I know through working in schools, they always have father-daughter dances and Father’s Day activities. It’s going to be a thing,” she said.

“Daddy” is one of Amelia’s favorite phrases. The family is quick to point out the girl’s resemblance to her father.

“She says the things that he says like, ‘Oh wow,’” Katie said.

Jason’s wife and mother both worried about his safety while he was working, though he assured them he was well-trained and prepared.

“I was stressed everyday. I used to tell him he was my baby and he needed to come home,” said Dee Stevens.

The family has many lingering questions while the crash is under investigation. They said Jason traveled the route he was taking Saturday many times.

“He’s been there quite often,” Katie said of the route through Macedonia.

The crash will have taken a stretch of State Route 8 out of commission for days while ODOT makes repairs. The Ohio EPA is also containing the subsequent diesel fuel spill into nearby Brandywine Creek.

The transportation company where Jason worked, Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., issued the following statement to News 5 Tuesday:

“On Saturday, January 27, one of our professional drivers, Jason Stevens, was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Macedonia, Ohio. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and co-workers of our KAG team member, who did not survive the accident. Our primary concern has always been for the safety and security of our employees, the public, our customers, and the environment. This is an exceedingly difficult time for our organization as this tragedy impacts all of us in the KAG family. We have been working closely with local officials and corresponding agencies and will continue to do so in the days ahead. We would like to thank all the first responders for their immediate response to this incident.”

While losing Jason has been difficult for everyone, his family said their memories of him are as joyful as the man himself.

“I don’t think that anyone who knew him is going to have a hard time remembering him because they won’t forget him,” said Woolstrum.