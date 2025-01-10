Family of Sherlyn Mason speaks out in hopes of getting her killer off the streets

CLEVELAND — A grieving daughter is now looking for answers after she said she believes someone killed her mother at Fenway Hall Apartments in University Circle.

“We can’t see her. We can’t talk with her anymore, and then the fact to know that she was tortured in her last hours,” said Sherlyn Mason’s daughter.

Although the victim’s daughter said she wants to remain anonymous, she said she won’t be silenced as she fights for justice for her 74-year-old mom.

“I think more exposure needs to be had regarding my mom’s killer and I don’t feel that the killer should just be out here free,” said her daughter.

Describing her mom as the life of the party, Mason’s daughter said her mom could light up any room.

“We called her Beyonce because her birthday was the same day as Beyonce,” her daughter said.

But sadly, Mason’s daughter says that light was dimmed when police found her mom dead after she called authorities to do a wellness check on her mom at Fenway Hall Apartments on Dec. 1—the day after Mason’s daughter’s birthday.

She said detectives even noticed her mom’s keys and phone were missing.

“When I went in there, I found that my mom had a gash on her face. She had bruises, and it looked like she had a gash in her head, and so, it look[ed] like somebody beat my mom to death,” said her daughter.

Now, Mason’s daughter said she’s scarred by an image she won’t ever forget.

“It’s hard for me to sleep. It’s been hard these past few days,” her daughter said.

Since then, the daughter says she has received some information from detectives, and she’s begging Cleveland Police to release the picture of the suspect, who she believes had a relationship with her mom.

“It was cameras in my mom’s building,” said her daughter. “Normally when people run free, they don’t just hurt one person. They hurt a lot of people.”

At this time, Cleveland Police have yet to respond to our request.

We also reached out to University Circle Police. Still, due to the nature of this case, they said it’s being handled by Cleveland Police even though the apartment building is located in University Circle.

“So many people loved my mom and the fact that days are going by and she’s not here,” said her daughter. “It’s really disturbing that she’s not here anymore.”

As the daughter waits for police to release pictures of the suspect, she encourages that person to turn themselves in.