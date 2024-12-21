'Family. Work. Fitness. That’s it for me': Cleveland Sgt. trains as natural bodybuilder

Courtney Schoger got serious about being happy and healthy a few years ago. This year, she trained as a natural bodybuilder.

“I did pretty well,” she said. “I took home some big trophies.”

It marked a total shift in her way of thinking.

“Family. Work. Fitness. That’s it for me,” Schoger said.

That wasn’t always the case. Since Courtney’s health journey started in 2018, she’s dropped 125 pounds and gone from 40% body fat down to 10% for competition.

National Physique Committee Courtney Schoger

“With the support of my family [and] the Sheriff’s department… it’s really made my dreams come true,” she said.

Courtney lives a life of service as a Sergeant in the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and a Major in the Ohio National Guard.

“I love what my job is. And I love me,” Schoger said.

She had to learn to love herself and remind herself that her goals matter. Courtney has a purpose on the job and in the gym.

Her trainer, Christian Hemminger, expressed his admiration for what she does.

“I love the work that she does. That same zest she brings to the job she brings to the gym,” Hemminger said.

Courtney’s story is one of determination and success.

“You just have to believe in yourself that you can do it,” she said. “It took a while to believe that I could but, you know, I will continue to chase every dream that I have, because I know that I can.”