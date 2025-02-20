Fat Tuesday? Fat Wallet! Prices of paczki's go up with egg price hike

PARMA, Ohio — If you’re craving a fried, stuffed, and sugar-coated paczki this Fat Tuesday, be prepared to pay a little more.

Viewers reached out to News 5, noticing price increases at local bakeries. One said he saw prices go up at Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery in Parma and heard from friends that other bakeries had raised their prices as well.

So, why the jump? It comes down to ingredients, particularly eggs.

Lidia Trempe, co-owner of Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery said the bakery prides itself on using a traditional family recipe, which relies heavily on eggs.

“It’s a very old-school recipe and it’s in our family, and if I can’t use the right amount of eggs. What’s the point?” she said.

While Trempe wouldn’t reveal exactly how many eggs go into each batch, Angelo Colozza, owner of Colozza’s Bakery, shared his numbers.

“I use about 12 pounds per dough,” Colozza said, estimating that adds up to about $50 worth of eggs.

Right now, he’s keeping his paczki prices steady at $2.75 each, but he anticipates raising them next year.

“I’m hoping it gets better. I don’t know. What the hell? It’s America and we got an issue with eggs. Isn’t that crazy?” Colozza said.

Gentile’s Bakery and Deli has also adjusted its prices this year.

“They’re 25 cents more each… than last year. And two dollars more per dozen. But we make everything homemade here, so it’s worth it,” said Albert Gentile, the bakery’s owner.

At local grocery stores, prices vary. Fairfax Market and Dave’s Market both sell a half dozen paczki for $7.99.

Still, some customers have voiced frustrations about price increases at independent bakeries.

“Something that gets me is like some people complain to me that we raised our prices. They’re looking for me. They want to yell at me because we raised our prices, but I guarantee at Target… or Walmart… or at the gas station… or anywhere else… you just buy it. You’re not saying anything,” Trempe said.

Economists predict that while egg prices may stabilize, the higher price tag for eggs could stick around.

Do you have a question about rising costs? Something you’d like to save on? Email me at elizabeth.vanmetre@wews.com.