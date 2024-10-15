Feds will monitor voting in Portage County over concerns of voter intimidation

The Justice Department announced that it will monitor early voting in Portage County and election day voting after residents raised concerns about intimidation and threats.

"Voters in Portage County have raised concerns about intimidation resulting from the surveillance and the collection of personal information regarding voters, as well as threats concerning the electoral process," the Justice Department said.

The county has been under scrutiny since last month when its sheriff, Bruce Zuchowski, suggested that residents write down the addresses of Kamala Harris supporters so those individuals could take in immigrants, which he referred to as "human locusts."

On Sept. 13, Zuchowski posted on both his personal and professional Facebook pages.

“When people ask me...What's gonna happen if the Flip - Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins?? I say...write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards!” he wrote.

Zuchowski, a Republican running for reelection, continued his viral post with “Sooo...when the Illegal human "Locust" (which she supports!) Need places to live...We'll already have the addresses of the their New families...who supported their arrival!”

Democratic voters in the county told News 5 they felt uncomfortable putting signage in their yards because they felt they would be targeted.

A week later, the Portage County Board of Elections voted to remove the sheriff's office from providing election security.

The Justice Department said anyone who feels their civil rights have been violated or wants to report voter intimidation can do so by CLICKING HERE.