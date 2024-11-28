Find the holiday season challenging? Here's what you can do to help this Thanksgiving.

OHIO — As many prepare to gather and spend time with their families for Thanksgiving, one local expert recognizes some people don’t have the same luxury.

“Although this is a great time of year, it can also pull out a lot of emotions that we don't often like to experience,” said Dr. Tyffani Monford, who’s a Licensed Psychologist at MetroHealth.

The time for feasting, expressing gratitude and spending time with family and friends has officially arrived, which can be exciting for some.

But for others, Monford said the holidays can be difficult for those who are dealing with the challenges of life.

“There is this mixture of joy because we're gathering, but there's also the stress that comes along with either putting on these events or also kind of dealing with the grief of those who are no longer with us,” said Monford.

In an effort to cope with loneliness, grief and financial woes, Monford recommends finding ways to honor your loved one’s memory, setting emotional and physical boundaries and being realistic with what you can afford.

Monford even suggests trying different experiences, like spending Thanksgiving at church, to connect with people like Pastor Jeffrey Smith.

“You may find someone who's walked through the same path that you've walked through. They might be a little ahead of you, but maybe God has brought you guys together so that they can share some of that healing that they've already received,” said Pastor Jeffrey Smith of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Westlake.

Another untraditional space to consider is the Local Bar in Strongsville.

“It feels like we’re giving back to them because it’s just a safe space for them like have fun,” said Kelly Kozumplik.

Kozumplik said you can spend time with your family and friends or even by yourself in this family-friendly atmosphere.

“We are a local bar that we want all of the local people to be able to have a place to come,” she said.

Every Thanksgiving, Kozumplik and Rick Shuba open their doors, which they plan to do once again and host their first ‘Turkey-oke’ or karaoke party.

“Anybody can sing. We have really good singers. We have really terrible singers,” said Kozumplik.

Yet, Kozumplik said the main thing is about being together.

“We just want everyone to feel like family here, just like we them of them as family,” said Kozumplik.

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Westlake will host a Thanksgiving service at 10.

Meanwhile, The Local Bar in Strongsville will be open at 4.