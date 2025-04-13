Watch Now
Fire breaks out in JACK Casino South Garage

A fire broke out on the third floor of Jack Casino's South parking garage on Ontario Avenue Saturday night, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Cleveland Fire told News 5 that a car was on fire, but no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were at the garage and worked to extinguish the burning fire near other cars.

A News 5 photojournalist was on the scene and saw smoke coming from a part of the structure.

The department told News 5 that the extent of damage done to the building is unknown at this time.

The parking garage is right by Progressive Field and Rocket Arena.

News 5 will update you with more information as it comes.

